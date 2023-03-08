CM Stalin writes to PM Modi, demands Sisodia’s release 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, by CBI over the alleged irregularities in liquor policy, and urged for his immediate release.

Stalin’s letter has come days after opposition parties wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the arrest of Manish Sisodia alleging blatant misuse of central agencies. Stalin said adulterated allegations, bereft of facts, have become the tool for such blatant misuse of power.

He also went on to compare the current situation with ‘emergency days’. “Atrocities such as raids on the leaders of the opposition parties, unseating of the elected governments by abusing the anti-defection law and unleashing the investigating agencies arrogantly to arrest opposition leaders or leaders of discomfort for the BJP are not only just misuse of power but they also remind the days of Emergency, “ said Stalin in his letter.

