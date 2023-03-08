Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai corporation starts relaying Perks Arch road

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Although the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) started repairing the damaged Perks Arch Road on Tuesday, residents have raised concerns as to why the GV Residency Road, the other half of the road, is left unattended.

The Perks Arch Road and the GV Residency Road in ward 60  are among the major roads of the city, which connect two major National Highways of the district, including the Trichy Road and the Avinashi Road. With thousands of vehicles commuting on the road on daily, it was in a bad condition since several months.

The CCMC had already written a letter to the state government for handing over the control of 13 major link roads of the city, including the Perks Arch road via the GV Residency to the state highways department, but it is yet to get a response.

East Zone chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi Karthick told TNIE that a few minor works, including the Suez pipeline works are pending on the road. Half of the road till the SSVM school has been completed now and the new road paving works for the remaining parts have begun on Tuesday. The other half of the road in GV Residency will be newly paved once the pending works are completed," she added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, "The road paving works have been taken in two schemes. Under the first scheme, the first half of the road has been paved completely. The Suez project's pipeline works have been completed. The second half of the road shall be paved soon."

