‘Rumours a ploy to divert attention:’ Durai Murugan

Rumours on migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu are spread to divert attention from the landslide victory the DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate,

Published: 08th March 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan

DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Rumours on migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu are spread to divert attention from the landslide victory the DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate, EVKS Elangovan of the Congress, secured in the Erode by-election, Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan said here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons at the international airport here, the minister further said that the rumours were spread to thwart Chief Minister M K Stalin’s attempt for a unified opposition force from reaching the ears of the public.

On the progress of the Cauvery-Gundar link project, the minister said it was up to the Union government to allocate funds and expedite the project. 

Meanwhile, in response to Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim that the DMK-led government has only been carrying forward projects initiated by the AIADMK, the minister said, “Projects are carried out with public money and it should not be wasted. The DMK will continue to work on projects that were initiated by the previous government.”

