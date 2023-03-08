'Setting aside appointment of non-brahmin priests against Constitution'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The state coordinator of People's Right Protection Centre (PRPC) S Vanchinathan said the Madras High Court's recent judgement of setting aside the appointments of two non-brahmin priests at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Kumaravayalur of Srirangam taluk in Tiruchy is against the Indian Constitution and termed it as "Karuvarai Theendamai".



Addressing the media persons, Vanchinathan said the two non-brahmin priests had the required qualifications and attended interviews before being selected as priests of the temple. "The appointment of the two non-brahmin priests was rejected on the grounds that they do not come under the denomination of 'adi saivars', 'sivachariyars' or 'gurukkals'.

The counsel of the non-priests had submitted documents proving their denomination, but the court, without verifying the denomination of the brahmin petitioner's side, had come to the conclusion that the petitioners were brahmins and ordered in favour. Moreover, even if the court considered the temple is under the Agamic temple category, this too would be invalid as the classifications are yet to be completed.

The latest judgement is against the other Supreme Court judgements and against social justice," he said. He noted that their demand was only to appoint eligible Hindus and not Christians or Muslims as priests in the temple. He demanded the state government file a revision petition against the judgement.



Later, the President of Archagar Payirchipetra Manavargal Sangam (Tamil Nadu) and Tamil Nadu Arasu Niyamana Archagargal Sangam, V Ranganathan said the state government had appointed 26 non-brahmins as priests in the temples in the state. He also demanded the appointment of all the other qualified non-brahmin priests in the temples as soon as possible, and safety and security for the non-brahmin priests as they have been continuously receiving threats.

MADURAI: The state coordinator of People's Right Protection Centre (PRPC) S Vanchinathan said the Madras High Court's recent judgement of setting aside the appointments of two non-brahmin priests at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Kumaravayalur of Srirangam taluk in Tiruchy is against the Indian Constitution and termed it as "Karuvarai Theendamai". Addressing the media persons, Vanchinathan said the two non-brahmin priests had the required qualifications and attended interviews before being selected as priests of the temple. "The appointment of the two non-brahmin priests was rejected on the grounds that they do not come under the denomination of 'adi saivars', 'sivachariyars' or 'gurukkals'. The counsel of the non-priests had submitted documents proving their denomination, but the court, without verifying the denomination of the brahmin petitioner's side, had come to the conclusion that the petitioners were brahmins and ordered in favour. Moreover, even if the court considered the temple is under the Agamic temple category, this too would be invalid as the classifications are yet to be completed. The latest judgement is against the other Supreme Court judgements and against social justice," he said. He noted that their demand was only to appoint eligible Hindus and not Christians or Muslims as priests in the temple. He demanded the state government file a revision petition against the judgement. Later, the President of Archagar Payirchipetra Manavargal Sangam (Tamil Nadu) and Tamil Nadu Arasu Niyamana Archagargal Sangam, V Ranganathan said the state government had appointed 26 non-brahmins as priests in the temples in the state. He also demanded the appointment of all the other qualified non-brahmin priests in the temples as soon as possible, and safety and security for the non-brahmin priests as they have been continuously receiving threats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });