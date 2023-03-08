Home States Tamil Nadu

Some trying to play divisive politics in Tamil Nadu to unseat DMK govt: CM Stalin

This government has completed 22 months and has been receiving praises from all corners,” he added.  

Stalin along with DMK cadre after unveiling Karnanidhi’s statue at DMK’s Kanniyakumari east district office in Nagercoil | Express

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Upset over the success of the Dravidian model governance in Tamil Nadu, some people are trying to play divisive politics and throw mud on the DMK government, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. After unveiling a statue of former chief minister M Karunanidhi at DMK’s Kanniyakumari east district office in Nagercoil, he said, “With the sole purpose of unseating the DMK government, some people are inciting caste and religious clashes in our state.”

Reiterating that secular parties across the nation should unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said the parties should set aside their differences and come together for removing the BJP from power and saving the country. “Some people have been laying baseless criticisms against me, and I don’t want to provide them political mileage by responding to their baseless claims. This government has completed 22 months and has been receiving praises from all corners,” he added.  

Ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, KKSSR Ramachandran and T Mano Thangaraj, Nagercoil Mayor and DMK’s Kanniyakumari East District Secretary R Mahesh, former minister N Suresh Rajan and other party functionaries and cadre took part in the function. 

The CM on Tuesday morning inaugurated a building named after actor-comedian NS Krishnan at the Nagercoil municipal corporation office. The ‘Kalaivanar Maaligai’ on Balamore Road, was constructed on a 56,809 sq. ft area at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore. Following the inauguration, Stalin posed for photos with the mayor, deputy mayor, commissioner and councillors.

