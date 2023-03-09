Caste clash during masi magam fest; eight hurt, seven arrested

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: At least eight people, including two women, were injured in a clash between members of Scheduled Caste communities and caste Hindus during a masi magam festival procession near Chidambaram town late on Monday. Based on complaints from both sides, the Bhuvanagiri police booked 21 people and arrested seven on Tuesday.

According to sources, the residents of Sathapadi village took idols from their village temple for theerthavari ceremony on the occasion of masi magam festival on Monday through Pillaiyar Koil Street in Melamanakudi village, located less than a kilometre away from Sathapadi. Theerthavari is held at Parangipettai sea shore near Bhuvanagiri. When the procession was passing through the street where most of the residents are caste Hindus, the percussionists played a song from the Tamil movie Karnan and some of them started dancing.

“When some residents of Melamanakudi objected to the loud music, an argument broke out between both the groups which soon turned violent,” sources said. Based on a complaint from A Naveen Kumar (17) of Sathapadi who was allegedly attacked by a group while being taken to a hospital, Bhuvanagiri police filed a case against 13 people from Melamanakudi under seven sections of IPC and four sections of SC/ST Act.

Based on a complaint from P Jayanthi (42) of Melamanakudi village, a case was filed against eight people. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. As tension gripped both villages, a team under Chidambaram DSP B Ragubathi has been deployed for safety, police sources said.

