Coimbatore cops arrest man for hurling Molotov cocktail

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with hurling a Molotov cocktail into the house of an RSS functionary at Kovai Pudur. The arrested was identified as Muhammad Shafi of Kuniyamuthur.

According to police, a Molotov cocktail was hurled into the house of S Ananda Kalyanakrishnan (67), situated at Vinayakar Kovil Street at Kovai Pudur, on September 22, 2022. In connection with the case, Kuniyamuthur police were on a search for three persons, including Shafi, for the past five months.

Meanwhile, the police managed to arrest Shafi at Selvam Nagar in the city on Tuesday. Police said Shafi, who runs a textile shop, indulged in the incident along with two others aftermath of the central government banning the Popular Friend of India (PFI) and its allied organization in September 2022.

Infuriated over the incident, Molotov cocktails were hurled in six places across the city. Police are on the lookout for two other suspects who are still absconding.

