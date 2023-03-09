Despite lower temp than last year, groundwater level dips in 19 districts

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Setting the alarm bells ringing, the groundwater level in 19 districts in the state has declined in February compared to the same period last year. However, there have been slight improvements in the water level in the remaining 17 districts. Though the mercury level was lower last month when compared to February 2022, the groundwater level has seen a decline.

According to the Water Resources Department (WRD) reports accessed by TNIE, the average water table level in Tirunelveli district has gone from 2.28 metres in February 2022 to 5.31 metres in February 2023. The situation in Tirupathur district is relatively better, with a decline of only 0.07 metres. Meanwhile, the groundwater table in Krishnagiri district is showing an upward trend with a massive rise of 2.67 metres from 6.13 metres.

A senior WRD official told TNIE the average groundwater level (in metres) saw a steady increase during the northeast monsoon until January this year, after which the situation became unstable due to gradually rising temperatures. Officials are closely monitoring the water levels and have urged people to conserve water and use it judiciously during the summer months.

The alarming trend has prompted the Vivasayigal Sangam (Farmers Association) state general secretary, K Subramani, to urge the authorities for implementing measures to conserve and replenish groundwater levels, including desilting the state’s waterbodies regularly.

