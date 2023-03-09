Home States Tamil Nadu

Kalpana 'rides' out pandemic debts, safety concerns with her autorickshaw

On the occasion of International Women's Day, TNIE met Kalpana from Thoothukudi who took up autorickshaw riding during the pandemic.

Published: 09th March 2023 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

autorickshaw

Image of autorickshaw used for representation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: When P Kalpana's autorickshaw appears in front of the gate to collect school kids, parents heave a sigh of relief as they know for sure that the 37-year-old would not overspeed or ride in a rash manner. In fact, Kalpana says her prime objective is to provide safe rides for women and children.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, TNIE met Kalpana from Thoothukudi who took up autorickshaw riding during the pandemic. "My husband Pon Isakkimuthu used to eke out a living riding an auto. However, autos were not allowed on the roads during lockdown, forcing him to work as a lorry driver. So, the auto was remaining idle at our house and I decided to learn to steer it in my free time," she said.

Like most families, Kalpana's family too bore the brunt of the pandemic. Debts mounted with jobs hard to come by. "When the first lockdown restrictions were relaxed over two years ago, I decided to take up a livelihood riding the autorickshaw. I also got my public transport badge two months ago. With regular trips to schools and hospitals, I now earn around Rs 10,000 every month. This suffices for our rent and grocery expenses, while my husband's earnings go into repaying debts. My regular passengers and parents of school kids trust me to ride safely, and this satisfaction is my bonus," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Kalpana autorickshaw International Women's Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp