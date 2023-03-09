Kalpana 'rides' out pandemic debts, safety concerns with her autorickshaw

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: When P Kalpana's autorickshaw appears in front of the gate to collect school kids, parents heave a sigh of relief as they know for sure that the 37-year-old would not overspeed or ride in a rash manner. In fact, Kalpana says her prime objective is to provide safe rides for women and children.



On the occasion of International Women's Day, TNIE met Kalpana from Thoothukudi who took up autorickshaw riding during the pandemic. "My husband Pon Isakkimuthu used to eke out a living riding an auto. However, autos were not allowed on the roads during lockdown, forcing him to work as a lorry driver. So, the auto was remaining idle at our house and I decided to learn to steer it in my free time," she said.



Like most families, Kalpana's family too bore the brunt of the pandemic. Debts mounted with jobs hard to come by. "When the first lockdown restrictions were relaxed over two years ago, I decided to take up a livelihood riding the autorickshaw. I also got my public transport badge two months ago. With regular trips to schools and hospitals, I now earn around Rs 10,000 every month. This suffices for our rent and grocery expenses, while my husband's earnings go into repaying debts. My regular passengers and parents of school kids trust me to ride safely, and this satisfaction is my bonus," she added.

