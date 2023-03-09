Notion that women are subservient to men must change: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that despite attaining economic freedom, there is still a notion among men that women are subservient to them and this has to be changed somehow.

The Chief Minister said this while participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations at Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai.

“I don’t think women have been freed fully though they are holding many posts. They might have attained economical freedom. But mentally, there is a notion that women are subservient to men. We have to change this notion somehow. Periyar has said every man should treat women keeping in mind their own sisters and daughters,” he said.

Stalin also said Tamil Nadu has been a safe State for women. Recently, a woman from North India came to Tamil Nadu seeking asylum and filed a case before Madras High Court. Stalin began by addressing them women in the audience as courageous and said that he was ‘overwhelmed’ to see women as police personnel, IAS officers, ministers and in other high positions.

The chief minister said since Sangam Age, numerous women poets were present in Tamil Nadu like Kannagi, who had the courage to question the king. Poet Avvaiyar had the guts to stop a war between two kings. “However, due to cultural invasions later, women were oppressed and the Dravidian movement worked for the uplift of the women,” he added. The CM also presented the Avvaiyar Award 2023 to Dr R Kamalam Chinnasamy (90). The award carries `1 lakh, a gold medal and a citation.

Hailing from Nilgiris district, Dr Chinnasamy served as a Tamil teacher for 33 years in a government high school in Ooty and has penned many poems and authored many books. The CM presented the Girl Child Empowerment Award 2022-23 to M Ilampirai from Salem district for inventing new equipment to prevent deaths during repairing lifts in multi-storey buildings. He also gave the first prize for improving child sex ratio for the year 2023 to Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Vergheese. The Collectors of Nagapattinam and Namakkal were give second and third prizes respectively.

Stalin visited the all-women police station on Anna Road and gifted books to the personnel there. He also called up Venkatesan from Avadhanam village in Ranipet district and appreciated his hard work to enrol his three daughters into police service despite being from poor economic background.

CM: Credit report shows women’s contribution

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin commended the women of the state for financial independence on Wednesday after a report from the credit information bureau CRIF High Mark showed a significant rise in number of female borrowers in the state. “Tamil Nadu women ranked second in the list of taking loans for projects in various industries in home, commercial and property segments,” he said in a Twitter post. “The social contribution of women is highest in the southern states of India. The news is a testament to the economic independence of Tamil Nadu’s women,” he added.

