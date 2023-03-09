One dies and two sustain severe injuries in an accident near Srivilliputhur

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 32-year-old man died while his wife and daughter sustained injuries as an omnibus collided head-on with their car near Srivilliputhur in the late hours of Tuesday. According to sources, Puliveeran, a native of Tenkasi, along with his wife Deepika (27) and Bhuvanya Sri (3), were travelling in a car from Coimbatore to their ancestral temple at Sankarankovil for the tonsure ceremony of Bhuvanya.



"On Tuesday at around 10.20 pm, when the vehicle was on the Madurai-Kollam National Highway near Srivilliputhur, a private omnibus carrying 30 people headed towards Chennai collided head-on with the car. Puliveeran died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained severe injuries. They were admitted to Government Hospital in Rajapalayam and later referred to a private hospital for treatment. While Bhuvanya Sri has regained consciousness, Deepika is still unconscious," sources said.



They further stated that the accident occurred as there were no median strips on the highway and added that the omnibus was trying to take a turn when it collided with the car. Following the incident, a case was registered against the driver of the omnibus Kathiravan for reckless driving.

