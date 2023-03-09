Orphaned calves anxious, in good health, says DFO

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Two days after three adult elephants died of electrocution in a farmland, forest department on Wednesday started looking for a family for two orphaned calves. District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu said the calves, a male and female, are being fed melons, pomegranates and grains.

Speaking to TNIE, Appala Naidu said, “The calves are anxious due to the loss of their family. They are grieving and are not easy to approach. But they are in good health. We have been providing the calves with fruits and monitoring their movements. Our veterinary team is on standby and monitoring them.”

Forest ranger Natraj said, “The calves have camped in Morappur near Kendenahalli village where the adult elephants died on Monday night. They are feeding on grains in farmlands in the village. A forest department team led by veterinarians A Prakash, from Hosur and Rajesh from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are monitoring the calves.”

Naidu added, “We are checking for presence of any elephant herd in the vicinity. We will try to integrate the calves with the herds, where they will be taken care of by other elephants. We are also looking which herd will be suitable for the calves. If this fails, they will be taken into captivity. We are ensuring distance from the calves so as not to scare them and taking necessary steps to ensure their safety.”

Commenting on measures to prevent such elephant deaths, the DFO said, “The forest department will work with revenue and TANGEDCO officials to root out farmers using illegal electric fencing. It is almost practically impossible for the forest department alone to survey all farmlands and identify people who are using illegal electricity connections.”

