Shortage delays pilot project for ragi distribution

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state food department’s plan to launch a pilot project for distributing highly nutritious ragi (finger millet) through fair-price shops in Dharmapuri and Nilgiris districts from February has been postponed due to a shortage of ragi.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), responsible for procuring commodities for distribution under PDS, established district procurement centres (DPCs) in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts last month. However, it only managed to obtain 221 MT of ragi, whereas the two districts require 1,360 MT per month, according to official sources.

The ragi farmers claimed they could not afford the maximum support price (MSP) of Rs 35.78 per kg provided by the food department as the market price of first-quality ragi is Rs 45 to 50 per kg. As a result, the food department approached the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to purchase ragi under central pool allotment.

According to KM Ramagounder, president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, second-quality ragi is sold for Rs 35 to 38 per kg. “If the government is planning for large-scale procurement of ragi for distribution across the state, they should consult with farmers before determining the price,” he said, adding the farmers were paid instantly when they sell their produce to merchants.

The civil supplies department requires 440 MT of ragi for Nilgiris and 920 MT for Dharmapuri districts. In lieu of wheat, 2 kg of ragi are proposed to be distributed free to all rice cardholders. Since the allocation of wheat will be adjusted towards ragi, there will be no additional expenses for the government, according to sources.

An official from TNCSC said, “The distribution of a millet variety through PDS is the first of its kind in the state. We have contacted FCI to procure ragi under central pool allotment. The government will decide

to expand the supply to other districts after analysing the pilot project for a few months.” Tamil Nadu is the second-largest ragi producer in the country after Karnataka with an average production of 2.74 to 3 lakh MT per year. More than 50% of ragi is harvested in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

Total ragi production for 2018-19 - 2.55 lakhs MT

Top five districts

Krishnagiri: 1.5 lakh MT

Dharmapuri: 30,203 MT

Erode: 18,318 MT

Vellore: 17,723 MT

Salem: 14,261

Source: Department of Economics and Statistics

