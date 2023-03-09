Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC driver stops bus, rushes to save woman from fire

Sources said the house has a cooking gas connection but the old woman did not know how to use it, and lit up the stove.

By Express News Service

ERODE: A government bus driver on Wednesday rescued an 82-year-old woman near Kodumudi who was trapped after a fire engulfed her hut. Sources said Saraswathi was living with her daughter Sampurnam (59) at Karunkaradu near Kodumudi. On Tuesday, Sampurnam went to work as a farm labourer and Saraswathi was alone in the hut. Around 1 pm Saraswathi lit the wood stove for cooking, and sparks fell on the thatched hut triggering a blaze.

Sources said the house has a cooking gas connection but the old woman did not know how to use it and lit up the stove. The woman was trapped inside as the house was locked from the inside. TNSTC driver Manoharan who crossed the spot noticed the fire and stopped the bus. He then ran to the house, broke open the door and brought Saraswathi out. She escaped with minor injuries, officials added.

Firefighters from Modakurichi station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, the roof and some household items were damaged. Malayampalayam police registered a case. Officials from the Malayampalayam police, fire department and the villagers praised Manokaran.

