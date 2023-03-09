Vairamuthu hails Stalin's announcement of free housing scheme to Tamil scholars

By Express News Service

THENI: Lyricist Vairamuthu, during the first book exhibition held on Wednesday, said everyone needs to cultivate the habit of reading books in this era of education. Collector RV Shajeevana organised International Women's Day events during the exhibition. Vairamuthu, in his inaugural address, appealed to the gathering to encourage their children to learn to read and write Tamil.

"Though the population of India is high, it has secured only the fifth place in book publishing. At present, it is the era of education, where only those who are educated with technical skills are capable of competing in their respective sectors," he added. He further welcomed Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement of free housing to be given to Tamil scholars who received the highest awards for their Tamil literature world.

