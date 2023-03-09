‘Women civic heads must act independently’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday observed that women civic body heads must be empowered to function independently.

The observations were made when a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Annamalai of Tiruvannamalai, alleging the husband of Venkidapalayam village panchayat president has been interfering with discharging her official duties and involving in Katta Panchayat and land encroachment, came up before the bench.

Suo motu impleading the Puducherry Union Territory, the bench directed the UT too to file such a report.

“Women must be empowered further to encourage independent functioning and the court has to ensure it,” the judges stated, and questioned why can’t orders be passed restraining the husbands of civic body heads from entering the offices.

Ordering notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments, the bench adjourned the matter by two weeks. State Government Pleader P Muthukumar promised the court of necessary action on the matter and pointed out the Chief Minister’s announcement on independent functioning of the women civic body heads and members.

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday observed that women civic body heads must be empowered to function independently. The observations were made when a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Annamalai of Tiruvannamalai, alleging the husband of Venkidapalayam village panchayat president has been interfering with discharging her official duties and involving in Katta Panchayat and land encroachment, came up before the bench. Suo motu impleading the Puducherry Union Territory, the bench directed the UT too to file such a report. “Women must be empowered further to encourage independent functioning and the court has to ensure it,” the judges stated, and questioned why can’t orders be passed restraining the husbands of civic body heads from entering the offices.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ordering notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments, the bench adjourned the matter by two weeks. State Government Pleader P Muthukumar promised the court of necessary action on the matter and pointed out the Chief Minister’s announcement on independent functioning of the women civic body heads and members.