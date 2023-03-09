Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Women civic heads must act independently’

Suo motu impleading the Puducherry Union Territory, the bench directed the UT too to file such a report.

Published: 09th March 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday observed that women civic body heads must be empowered to function independently.

The observations were made when a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Annamalai of Tiruvannamalai, alleging the husband of Venkidapalayam village panchayat president has been interfering with discharging her official duties and involving in Katta Panchayat and land encroachment, came up before the bench.

Suo motu impleading the Puducherry Union Territory, the bench directed the UT too to file such a report.
“Women must be empowered further to encourage independent functioning and the court has to ensure it,” the judges stated, and questioned why can’t orders be passed restraining the husbands of civic body heads from entering the offices.

Ordering notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments, the bench adjourned the matter by two weeks. State Government Pleader P Muthukumar promised the court of necessary action on the matter and pointed out the Chief Minister’s announcement on independent functioning of the women civic body heads and members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women civic body heads Madras High Court PIL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp