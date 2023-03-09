Women's day celebrations: Rights group distributes gold rings to six babies, hails govt schemes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As a part of women's day celebrations, Rights International Organisations distributed gold rings to the newborns at Thoothukudi Medical College hospital. In a statement, district president Priscilla said they distributed gold rings to six female babies who were born on March 8, at Thoothukudi medical college hospital as a part of celebrating International Women's Day.



During the women's day celebration organised by Tamil Nadu palm protection and workers movement at Chokkankudiyiruppu Athisaya Manal Matha church campus near Sathankulam, the women extended thanks to Chief Minister MK Stalin for his welfare scheme towards empowerment of women. The Tamil Nadu Palm protection and workers movement state president SJ Kennedy headed the function and lead trust director S Banumathi lit the traditional lamp to inaugurate the seminar on women's day.



Addressing the seminar, central palm jaggery and palm products centre assistant director Prabakaran said the men and women have equal rights in all fields. The violence against the women should be stopped to ensure development among women, he added.



On the occasion of women's day celebrations, the women passed a resolution welcoming the disbursal of `1000 for girl students pursuing higher education and extended thanks to Chief Minister MK Stalin for various welfare schemes for the empowerment of women.

