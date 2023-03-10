Home States Tamil Nadu

100 units of free power will continue: Electricity Minister Balaji

“Even if a person has multiple power connections on the same premise, we will not merge it and the free units will continue,” the minister added.

Published: 10th March 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to rumours spreading on social media about 100 units of free power, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji clarified on Thursday that the scheme will continue. 

Speaking to the media after a review meeting at the head office of Tangedco in Chennai, Senthil Balaji said an official in Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy had sent a circular to merge power connections in a single premise without discussing with his senior officials, and it was posted on social media. However, the power utility did not issue any such order, the minister clarified.

“Even if a person has multiple power connections on the same premise, we will not merge it and the free units will continue,” the minister added. The minister said the present government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been providing a three-phase power supply to agriculture purposes for 18 hours a day. “After strengthening the distribution infrastructure, we will give a three-phase power supply for 24 hours from next year,” he explained.

Senthil Balaji also pointed out the power utility predicts that the power demand can reach 18,500 MW during this summer in the state. “Until last year, the demand for power was more only during peak hours. But, this year, there is more demand even during day time. That is why the utility predicts the power consumption will set a new record this year,” he said.

The minister said all arrangements have been made for procuring power from private parties through tenders. “We will receive the power at the cost of `8.50 per unit. If necessary, we can buy power from the exchange,” he added.

