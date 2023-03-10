Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK meeting didn’t discuss general secretary poll, says Jayakumar

Answering queries from reporters,  D Jayakumar, the party’s organising secretary said the meeting did not discuss conducting election for the post of the general secretary.  

Published: 10th March 2023 06:43 AM

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday held discussions with district secretaries on the preparatory works to be carried out for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Answering queries from reporters,  D Jayakumar, the party’s organising secretary said the meeting did not discuss conducting an election for the post of the general secretary.  

He said an announcement would be made in this regard at an appropriate time.  In his response to a question, Jayakumar said the party’s alliance with the BJP is intact despite wordy duels between certain functionaries of both parties. 

