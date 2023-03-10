Home States Tamil Nadu

Cause of 50% kidney diseases unknown: Madras Medical College Study

MMC report shows chronic kidney diseases significantly high in rural population in state

Published: 10th March 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kidney

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A study by the Madras Medical College has found that the number of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) are significantly high in rural population at 60%. The report was released by the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

Hypertension accounts to 22.4% of CKD cases, while diabetes accounts for 9.6% of the cases and the cause of CKD in 53.4% people is not known, the study which was conceived by the Institute of Nephrology and conducted by the Institute of Community Medicine of Madras Medical College showed.
As part of the study 4,682 people across Tamil Nadu were screened, of which 58.9% were women and 4.1% were men.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) had deployed 500 field staff from all over the state to conduct the study, which was inaugurated by  Subramanian on World Kidney Day in 2022. The samples collected were analysed by a regional public health laboratory under the DPH and the study was funded by the National Health Mission.

According to the doctors, this is the first-of-its-kind study to study the prevalence of CKD in any Indian state. The study concluded that the prevalence of CKD stage 3 and above in Tamil Nadu is 8.7% with no difference in gender. Only 6.8% of patients with CKD had symptoms or signs of kidney disease. More than half of the CKD comprised patients between the ages of 30-60 years.

The minister said that since the findings has shown that CKD is more in rural population, the health department is planning to conduct another study focusing on workers from unorganised sector, especially agricultural workers soon. The funds for the study will be sought from the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Medical College chronic kidney diseases World Kidney Day
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp