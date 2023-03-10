Home States Tamil Nadu

Disinfo campaign on migrant workers promoted by BJP: RJD spokesperson

"People already know the truth behind the viral fake videos The party which instigated it has started blaming Bihar for unemployment and citing it as the reason for Biharis working in TN.

Published: 10th March 2023 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Dispelling rumours over attacks on migrant workers in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Ritu Jaiswal said the disinformation campaign was intentionally promoted by BJP, which has not been able to make inroads into Tamil Nadu or Bihar. She inspected the printing press in Sivakasi on the occasion of Holi and spent time with the workers.

Questioning if BJP could stoop low for satisfying their political aspirations, she said the party must understand that the efforts will not take roots in Tamil Nadu or Bihar. "The workers are getting good money, which is sent to their families back home.

The rumours are to fan the flames over a political issue," she added. Following the press meet, Jaiswal met district SP R Srinivasa Perumal, who said police personnel are patrolling the areas where migrant workers are residing. "Around 7,000 workers from the northern part of India are working in around 174 industries in the district and no such incidents have been reported," he added.

