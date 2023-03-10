Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt school students boycotts class, stage protest against headmistress in Tamil Nadu

They further alleged the misconduct of the headmistress stating that she is often irregular to school and behaves rudely with the students.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Students from the Government High school in Lakshmiyapuram near Srivilliputhur on Thursday boycotted classes, and staged a protest against the teachers for allegedly making the students wash their glasses. They further alleged the misconduct of the headmistress stating that she is often irregular to school and behaves rudely with the students.

According to sources, around 86 students study in High school. During the protest, the students alleged that Rajeshwari, the headmistress, who lives in Tenkasi, is irregular to school and often condemns the students. "The teachers make the students wash the teachers' glasses. When one of the students refused, a teacher seized their bag. Upon information, officials from the Revenue Department and Education department reached the spot and held a peace talk with the students while assuring that actions would be taken," sources added.  

An official from the education department said that only 10% of the students have raised such allegations against the teachers. "However, a few other students claim that the allegations are false and that they are being treated well," the official said, adding that the majority of the allegations are minor and strict instructions have been given to the teachers to not repeat them.

However, in a preliminary inquiry, the allegations raised against the headmistress were found true, following which a report has been submitted, the official added.

Speaking to TNIE, the Chief Education Officer A Gnana Gowri said action will be taken against the headmistress following a detailed inquiry.

