Home States Tamil Nadu

People who made fake migrant attack videos identified, says  DGP

Addressing media persons, Sylendra Babu said, “We have identified a gang that has been making such videos for money.

Published: 10th March 2023 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier in the day, Sylendra Babu interacted with representatives of industries and migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Earlier in the day, Sylendra Babu interacted with representatives of industries and migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday said only a detailed investigation would reveal why rumours and fake videos were circulated about the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. So far, 11 cases have been booked against those who spread rumours and three were arrested, he said.

Addressing media persons, Sylendra Babu said, “We have identified a gang that has been making such videos for money. Two days ago, we came across a video where two persons alleged they were attacked in Tamil Nadu. We traced one of them and asked him to act in another video. He accepted the deal and said there was an amount pending for the previous video. We recorded the conversation and gave it to our officers in North India to explain the reality to people.”

He added, “The situation is under control and we are maintaining strict vigil to prevent a repeat of such incidents. Our teams are in Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Patna to arrest those who spread the rumours. We have requested our counterparts in Bihar and Jharkhand to release videos telling workers not to believe in fake videos and to build confidence among them.”

“Around 10 lakh migrant workers are in Tamil Nadu. A limited number of guest workers returned to their native places to celebrate Holi. We hope they will return within 15 days,” the DGP said, adding there was no proper data on the migrant workers.

When asked about chief minister M K Stalin’s statement that BJP is spreading the fake videos, the DGP said a few of those who have been booked had links with some political outfits. Their role and reasons for spreading the fake videos will come to light only after a detailed investigation, he added.

Earlier in the day, Sylendra Babu interacted with representatives of industries and migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGP migrant workers
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp