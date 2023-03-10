People who made fake migrant attack videos identified, says  DGP

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday said only a detailed investigation would reveal why rumours and fake videos were circulated about the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. So far, 11 cases have been booked against those who spread rumours and three were arrested, he said.

Addressing media persons, Sylendra Babu said, “We have identified a gang that has been making such videos for money. Two days ago, we came across a video where two persons alleged they were attacked in Tamil Nadu. We traced one of them and asked him to act in another video. He accepted the deal and said there was an amount pending for the previous video. We recorded the conversation and gave it to our officers in North India to explain the reality to people.”

He added, “The situation is under control and we are maintaining strict vigil to prevent a repeat of such incidents. Our teams are in Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Patna to arrest those who spread the rumours. We have requested our counterparts in Bihar and Jharkhand to release videos telling workers not to believe in fake videos and to build confidence among them.”

“Around 10 lakh migrant workers are in Tamil Nadu. A limited number of guest workers returned to their native places to celebrate Holi. We hope they will return within 15 days,” the DGP said, adding there was no proper data on the migrant workers.

When asked about chief minister M K Stalin’s statement that BJP is spreading the fake videos, the DGP said a few of those who have been booked had links with some political outfits. Their role and reasons for spreading the fake videos will come to light only after a detailed investigation, he added.

Earlier in the day, Sylendra Babu interacted with representatives of industries and migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

