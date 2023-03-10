Plea seeks national council to promote Tamil, Madras HC asks centre to respond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Centre to respond to a petition seeking the setting up of a national council to promote Tamil on the lines of the ones set up for Sindhi, Urdu and Sanskrit.



When the petition, filed by advocate B Jagannath, came up for hearing, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the union government directing it to file a detailed counter-affidavit within four weeks.



The petitioner sought the court to issue an order to the secretary of the union department of higher education to constitute a national council for promotion of Tamil, preferrably in the name of Tamil king Jatavarman Sundara Pandian, on the lines of the ones already set up to promote Urdu, Sindhi and Sanskrit.



He said Tamil language is enriched with 4,000 Divyaprabhandham, Agananoor, Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, Purananoor, Agastya Paribhashai etc. and its promotion would aid introduction of professional courses, including MBBS, in the language and assist foreign missions of India and the Centre in helping millions of Tamilians in skill development.

