Home States Tamil Nadu

Police inspector, woman tenant die after refrigerator explodes at home

Sabarinath joined the police department in January 2008, and rose through the ranks to become an inspector in August 2022. 

Published: 10th March 2023 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the accident. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the accident. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  An inspector of police and his tenant died after the compressor of the refrigerator in his apartment in Nallur near Pollachi exploded on Thursday morning. As per police, P Sabarinath (41), a widower, was working as an inspector at Ayanavaram in Chennai. He owns a two-storey apartment in Nallur, and had rented out the ground floor to S Shanthi (38), who has separated from her husband and lives with her 15-year-old son.

Sabarinath joined the police department in January 2008, and rose through the ranks to become an inspector in August 2022. His wife died two years ago due to health issues and he allegedly was deep in debt. As he was posted in Chennai, Sabarinath left his daughter and mother under the care of his sister in Udumalaipet.

Four days ago, Sabarinath came to the home on medical leave. Whenever he comes home, Shanthi cooks for him, sources said. On Thursday morning, after sending her son to school, Shanthi went upstairs to prepare food. Around 11 am, neighbours heard a loud explosion and rushed to the house but it was locked from the inside. They broke open the door and saw thick smoke had engulfed the house. The kitchen was completely gutted. Sabarinath and Shanthi were found dead with their bodies charred.

Pollachi taluk Police and fire and rescue services team reached the spot and they found traces of refrigerator blast.  Sources said the regulator of the LPG cylinder and the stove were open, and the room reeked of LPG. Since the refrigerator was in the kitchen, police suspect that a spark could have triggered the compressor to explode. Investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the accident. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
refrigerator explosion police inspector woman tenant
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp