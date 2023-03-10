Home States Tamil Nadu

Railway pensioners demand implementation of parliamentary standing committee report

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  All India Retired Railway Employees Association organised a meeting pressing various demands, including implementation of all the recommendations of the 110th report of the parliamentary standing committee held on September 22, 2022, at Kovilpatti railway station. The meeting was chaired by the organiser Harihara Subramanian along with president S Arumairaj.

Following a cake-cutting ceremony on behalf of International Women's Day by women wing leader Pattammal, the members passed several resolutions. They made an appeal to the union government seeking an additional quantum of pension to a tune of 5 per cent in basic pension in each stage of completion of 65 years, 70 years and 75 years.

Further, they sought an increase in medical allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month, implementation of modified assured career progression scheme, reimbursement of expenditure incurred by RELHS beneficiaries for the treatment of non-empaneled hospitals as per court order.

A resolution stressed the need to exempt pensions from the purview of income tax as recommended by the meeting of the standing committee of the national council. The pensioners also wanted to explore the possibilities of door delivery of medicines for those staying afar from health care facilities.

