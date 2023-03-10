Students of classes 1-6 in Muniyankurichi panchayat union middle school share one classroom

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The panchayat union primary school at Muniyankurichi which was founded in 1959 was upgraded into a middle school in 2010. And then began the problems, for students and teachers alike. A lack of space in the original campus has led to its students in Classes 1-8 to take classes from three separate buildings which are at least 100 metres apart from each other.

Maintenance work under way in one of the buildings has only worsened the situation, as students of as many as six divisions are forced to take classes together for the past few days. With their pleas for an integrated campus having fallen on deaf ears, students, their parents and teachers seek immediate action.

A total of 110 students are in Classes 1-8 at the panchayat union middle school at Muniyankurichi in Reddipalayam panchayat. Of them, those in Classes 1, 2 and 5 were taking classes seated under one building, those in Classes 3, 4 and 6 in another building while those in Classes 7 and 8 took lessons from a third building. Each of the three buildings is around 150 metres from the other.

With the building housing Classes 3, 4 and 6 being out of limits over the past few days over maintenance work, the students of the divisions are forced to sit down for lessons along with those in Classes 1, 2 and 5 in their building. Sometimes they study in the open, students said. While teachers lament of their difficulty in going from one class to another, students point out the difficulty in accessing the toilet, which is only in the original campus.

Mentioning of their petition for an integrated campus not having been acted upon so far, they demand immediate action. MK Arulraja, an advocate and resident of Muniyankurichi, said, "My son is pursuing Class 1 at the school. Owing to the school buildings being spaced apart and a lack of adequate classrooms, students are struggling to concentrate on their studies. Even the prayer session is not conducted properly. There is also a delay in teachers reaching classes.”

"As the buildings are functioning separately, it is difficult for authorities to even inspect the school. Adequate space is available near the building where Class 7 and Class 8 students study. The district administration should therefore take steps to construct buildings there and conduct all the classes in one campus," he added. A Class 6 student in the school who did not wish to be named said,

"Classes for six divisions are currently held in the same place as maintenance work is under way in one of the school’s buildings. The classrooms are also far away from the noon-meal centre. Further, there are not enough basic facilities here, including a toilet for students." When contacted, Ariyalur Chief Education Officer T Vijayalakshmi told TNIE, "We have sent a list of schools in the district, which require buildings, to the government. I will check if the school is in the list and take action."

