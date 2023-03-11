23 kg of ganja washed ashore in Rameswaram in three days

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: For the second time this week, large consignments of ganja washed ashore in Rameswaram coastal lines on Friday. The police, in total, seized about 23 kilos of ganja from the shores, following which they have increased patrolling along the coast and in the waters to prevent such smuggling activities.



Based on information about a mysterious bag that washed ashore near Cherakopttai sea shore, the police arrived at the spot and recovered at least 10 tightly wrapped bundles of ganja on Friday. According to sources, an inquiry revealed that all the parcels contain ganja, with each parcel consisting of 2 kg. "A total of 20 kg of ganja was recovered from the shores.

Earlier, the police had recovered a parcel containing nearly three kilos of ganja from near the Rameswaram Jetty on March 08. More than 200 kg of ganja packed in bundles were recovered from Ramesaram shore during the months of July and August in 2022, following which, such incidents of large consignments of ganja being washed ashore, have been occurring frequently. However, the whereabouts of these ganja parcels remain unknown and a further inquiry is on," sources added.



When contacted, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, Ramanathapuram said that the miscreants involved in smuggling activities via sea routes must have dropped these bundles in the sea, which are currently being washed ashore at Rameswaram. Investigations are underway to nab the smugglers who were involved in this major ganja smuggling activities through sea routes, he said. Thangadurai further added that apart from increasing the patrolling along the shores in Ramanathapuram, the police are investigating the movement of boats in these areas to narrow down the miscreants who are involved in smuggling activities.

RAMANATHAPURAM: For the second time this week, large consignments of ganja washed ashore in Rameswaram coastal lines on Friday. The police, in total, seized about 23 kilos of ganja from the shores, following which they have increased patrolling along the coast and in the waters to prevent such smuggling activities. Based on information about a mysterious bag that washed ashore near Cherakopttai sea shore, the police arrived at the spot and recovered at least 10 tightly wrapped bundles of ganja on Friday. According to sources, an inquiry revealed that all the parcels contain ganja, with each parcel consisting of 2 kg. "A total of 20 kg of ganja was recovered from the shores. Earlier, the police had recovered a parcel containing nearly three kilos of ganja from near the Rameswaram Jetty on March 08. More than 200 kg of ganja packed in bundles were recovered from Ramesaram shore during the months of July and August in 2022, following which, such incidents of large consignments of ganja being washed ashore, have been occurring frequently. However, the whereabouts of these ganja parcels remain unknown and a further inquiry is on," sources added. When contacted, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, Ramanathapuram said that the miscreants involved in smuggling activities via sea routes must have dropped these bundles in the sea, which are currently being washed ashore at Rameswaram. Investigations are underway to nab the smugglers who were involved in this major ganja smuggling activities through sea routes, he said. Thangadurai further added that apart from increasing the patrolling along the shores in Ramanathapuram, the police are investigating the movement of boats in these areas to narrow down the miscreants who are involved in smuggling activities.