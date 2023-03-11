Home States Tamil Nadu

Bring back Madurai railway division recruitment under Chennai RRB: Vaiko  

He further highlighted the redevelopment works taken up at five stations and the development of 15 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme phase I.

Published: 11th March 2023 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko urged the Southern Railway authorities to bring back recruitment in Madurai Division under the administrative control of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in Chennai. At present, the recruitment is carried out under the aegis of the Railway Recruitment Board in Thiruvananthapuram. Vaiko was speaking at a meeting convened by Southern Railway authorities with the Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) representing constituencies within Madurai Division.

Earlier in the day, Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh welcomed the MPs in the presence of Principal Head of all departments of Southern Railway and Divisional Railway Manager P Ananth, and apprised them of the achievements made by the Southern Railway and setting up of passenger amenities at stations under the Madurai Division. He further highlighted the redevelopment works taken up at five stations and the development of 15 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme phase I.

Apart from Vaiko, MPs S Thirunavukarasar (Triuchy), S Venkatesan (Madurai), P Velusamy (Dindigul), B Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), Dhanush M Kumar (Tenkasi), Karti P Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and P Raveendhranath (Theni) took part in the meeting and spoke on demands from their constituencies.

While S Venkatesan sought toilet facilities in trains for women loco pilots, who have to work for up to 16 hours continuously, Manickam Tagore demanded stoppages for the Antyodaya train at Sattur and Thirumanagalam. He also sought stoppage for train no.16101 Chennai-Egmore-Kollam Express at Sivakasi, and operation of the Silambu superfast express as a daily service.

General Manager Singh in his response said all the demands may not receive immediate approvals. "Even if a Railway Board member was present during this meeting, all demands could not be approved at once. The Union Railway Minister will have to provide consent for the major demands," he said.

Following the meeting, MP S Venkatesan met media persons and said, "The railway officials have informed us that they are making efforts to convert Koodal Nagar railway station as the second terminus in Madurai. I have asked the authorities to announce a special zone between Madurai and Tirunelveli, and Madurai and Tiruchy, so that passengers can get season tickets for travelling over 150 km distance regularly."

Karti Chidambaram, meanwhile, said the meeting was an eyewash. "We raised various demands, but the officials during the meeting said they don't have the power to implement anything. We were told that the demands will be forwarded to other officials," he told media persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Recruitment Board Madurai railway division
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp