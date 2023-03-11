Coimbatore cyber police book first Goondas case in 2 years

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An IT graduate, who was arrested on charges of cheating more than Rs 7 lakh from his friend’s bank accounts by swapping their mobile sim cards linked with bank accounts, was detained under the Goondas Act. This is the first Goondas detention made by the Coimbatore City cyber crime police since the wing was inaugurated two years ago.

K Vignesh (31) of Kovaipudur was arrested on February 21. His friends allowed him to use their smartphones, but he sent messages for sim portability and got new sim cards for the same number. Since the existing service provider cut service, the victims did not receive alerts for their bank transactions and thought it was a service fault. Meanwhile, Vignesh withdrew Rs 7 lakh from their bank accounts over a period of two years. The victims realised the issue and approached the police in 2022.

Vignesh was arrested under IPC and Information Technology Act and lodged in Coimbatore central prison. Recently, police commissioner V Balakrishnan issued an order to detain him under the Goondas Act.

The cyber crime police station was opened in April 2021, and more than 150 cases were registered. This is the first case booked under Goondas Act, said inspector Arun.

