Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge ruled out of Tiruchy corporation's beautification drive

Published: 11th March 2023 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy Corporation waste collection bin and other materials kept under the Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge in Tiruchy on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
TIRUCHY: In a bid to nip the anti-social activities plaguing vacant spaces beneath city bridges in the bud, the city corporation has been giving a facelift to major bridges with artworks and illumination. However, Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge has been excluded from the beautification project, as the civic body has opted for an alternative of segregating and discarding garbage through collection drums, pushcarts and the like. Irked, residents have urged the authorities to extend the beautification works to the Pudur bridge too.

"The space under the bridge has turned to be an eyesore. If the artworks are extended to the Pudur bridge, it would turn out to be a major spot of attraction," said N Annamalai, a resident. Meanwhile, a few residents opined that the corporation ignored the bridge since it does not fall within the radar of prime localities. "Art and illumination works have been carried out under the TVS toll-gate bridge, Aristo bridge and the Thennur bridge, since they fall in prime locations.

Thus, it would garner attention from commuters. Since the Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge is located in an interior road, the corporation decided to exclude it from the project," said R Gayathri, another resident. "Why are beautification works not being extended to Beema Nagar, Alwarthoppu, the underdeveloped areas near Kajamalai and interior areas in Edamalaipatti Pudur?

This shows that the authorities are not interested in the development of such areas," said Shamugam K, another resident. Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said they will look into the matter. "We are not purposefully ignoring such areas. We will inform the higher officials about the suggestions received and steps will be taken to remove the garbage-clearing materials kept under the Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge," a senior official said.

