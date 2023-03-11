Home States Tamil Nadu

H3N2 case surge: 1,000 fever camps held across Tamil Nadu

Inaugurating one of the fever camps at Saidapet, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said there is nothing to worry about the virus and that it’s mostly self limiting.

Published: 11th March 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, sick , hospital , disease

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a rise in fever cases due to influenza subtype (H3N2), the Health & Family Welfare Department organised over 1,000 fever camps across the state, of which 200 were in Chennai, on Friday.  

Inaugurating one of the fever camps at Saidapet, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said there is nothing to worry about the virus and that it’s mostly self-limiting. To prevent the virus spread, people should follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing face mask in public places and washing hands frequently, the minister said, and added that the fever camps will be continued if the need arises.

On a rise in Covid-19 cases, the minister said the situation was so across the country and held the Omicron variants responsible. An increase in RT-PCR testing could also be a reason for the rise in cases, he said.  
On Thursday the state reported 34 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state had till the third week of February been reporting daily cases in single digits, the government bulletin stated.  

2 health staff suspended
Chennai: Two health workers have been suspended in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl student at Urdu Middle School at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said. The student allegedly died due to complications after consuming nutrient tablets allegedly in a dare with her friends at school.

