Home States Tamil Nadu

Nadda says it won’t be long before lotus blooms in Tamil Nadu

“Sixty years ago Congress was uprooted in Tamil Nadu because they failed to understand the aspirations of regional people.

Published: 11th March 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated 10 party offices across the state from Krishnagiri and participated in a public meeting | Express

BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated 10 party offices across the state from Krishnagiri and participated in a public meeting | Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  For too long dynastic and divisive politics have been rampant in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged this political system, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday.
Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a BJP party headquarters in Krishnagiri, Nadda recalled the history of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, and said,

“Sixty years ago Congress was uprooted in Tamil Nadu because they failed to understand the aspirations of regional people. This led to the growth of regional parties not only in Tamil Nadu but in other states as well. But the regional parties have over the years become dynasties.”

Nadda further said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed his son Udhaiyanidhi as minister. Such parties will not take care of people. Soon dynastic parties will shrink and BJP will expand. Indian politics is not family-based. It has always been the people and BJP will stand for the welfare of Tamil people.”
Speaking about the BJP’s success in the North East, he said, “BJP secured an unprecedented victory in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya thanks to the efforts of party cadre and the good governance of prime minister.”

On the party’s plan for Tamil Nadu, Nadda said, “The cadre must work hard and it won’t be long before the lotus blooms in Tamil Nadu also. This is because BJP is a party with ideologies and is a cadre-based party. We have always advocated ‘Justice for All and appeasement of none’,” he said.

Nadda also highlighted the union government’s scheme for Tamil Nadu saying, nine major railway projects have been proposed in the state. For forty years no such projects were brought to Tamil Nadu. It is PM Modi who brought these schemes,  Nadda said.

Besides Krishnagiri, Nadda inaugurated party offices in nine districts including Namakkal, Theni, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy.  Senior leaders L Murugan, CT Ravi, K Annamalai, and Vanathi Srinivasan were among those present on the occasion.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Tamil Nadu BJP
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp