Nadda says it won’t be long before lotus blooms in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: For too long dynastic and divisive politics have been rampant in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged this political system, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a BJP party headquarters in Krishnagiri, Nadda recalled the history of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, and said,

“Sixty years ago Congress was uprooted in Tamil Nadu because they failed to understand the aspirations of regional people. This led to the growth of regional parties not only in Tamil Nadu but in other states as well. But the regional parties have over the years become dynasties.”

Nadda further said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed his son Udhaiyanidhi as minister. Such parties will not take care of people. Soon dynastic parties will shrink and BJP will expand. Indian politics is not family-based. It has always been the people and BJP will stand for the welfare of Tamil people.”

Speaking about the BJP’s success in the North East, he said, “BJP secured an unprecedented victory in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya thanks to the efforts of party cadre and the good governance of prime minister.”

On the party’s plan for Tamil Nadu, Nadda said, “The cadre must work hard and it won’t be long before the lotus blooms in Tamil Nadu also. This is because BJP is a party with ideologies and is a cadre-based party. We have always advocated ‘Justice for All and appeasement of none’,” he said.

Nadda also highlighted the union government’s scheme for Tamil Nadu saying, nine major railway projects have been proposed in the state. For forty years no such projects were brought to Tamil Nadu. It is PM Modi who brought these schemes, Nadda said.

Besides Krishnagiri, Nadda inaugurated party offices in nine districts including Namakkal, Theni, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy. Senior leaders L Murugan, CT Ravi, K Annamalai, and Vanathi Srinivasan were among those present on the occasion.



