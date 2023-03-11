Home States Tamil Nadu

No relief for online rummy firm over CB-CID notice

The firm, Play Games 24x7 Private Limited, filed the petition seeking an interim injunction to restrain the CB-CID from taking “precipitate action” following the notices the latter had issued.  

Published: 11th March 2023

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  At a time when the governor has returned to the state government its bill for the prohibition of online gambling, the Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the notices issued by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu Police to an online rummy firm based in Mumbai in connection with cases registered over the death of two alleged players.

The firm, Play Games 24x7 Private Limited, filed the petition seeking an interim injunction to restrain the CB-CID from taking “precipitate action” following the notices the latter had issued.  The petitioner alleged that the investigating agency was conducting “a fishing and roving inquiry” and was insisting to produce materials “confidential and propriety to its operations” without demonstrating any relevance whatsoever to the inquiry. Saying that the CB-CID had sent only notices seeking the furnishing of relevant information, Justice G Chandrasekharan refused to grant relief to the petitioner.

