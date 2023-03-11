Home States Tamil Nadu

Patient with mental illness dumped on road by GRH staff?

According to sources, the patient, Prakash Raj from Mapalayam in Madurai, was admitted to the GRH a month ago with an ulcer on his leg.

Published: 11th March 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Government Rajaji Hospital

Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A 39-year-old person with mental illness and a leg ulcer was allegedly abandoned outside the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital by the hospital staff on Friday.

According to sources, the patient, Prakash Raj from Mapalayam in Madurai, was admitted to the GRH a month ago with an ulcer on his leg. "He was found roaming outside the hospital premises for allegedly smoking and drinking alcohol, for which he had been taking alms from people on the road too.

On Friday morning, the shopkeepers near the hospital found the man lying on the roadside in an abandoned condition, with wounds in his leg covered by maggots, and informed the members of the Indian Red Cross Society. With their help, the man was taken back to the hospital for treatment," sources said.

They further alleged that the man must have been abandoned by one of the hospital staff as the patient cannot walk on his own or move around with wheelchair support.

Dean of GRH Dr A Rathinavel said the patient is mentally not stable and is aggressive by nature. "It is quite a challenge to treat him. He was admitted to the hospital without an attender. We are giving him care and treatment.

Once he is stable in his health, he will be shifted to an orphanage in Thoppur. We have treated around 90 similar patients over the past 10 months. An inquiry is underway to know if he went out on his own or if a staff member let him out," he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental illness leg ulcer Government Rajaji Hospital
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp