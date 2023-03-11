Perambalur district website lacks information on hospitals, waterbodies, activists rue

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The official website of Perambalur district lacks information about several aspects, including waterbodies, hospitals, tourist spots, government departments and contact number of officials, and activists rue. They mentioned of repeatedly urging the district administration to add the missing information to strengthen the district's digital presence.

The dedicated websites of all the districts in the state include information about all the departments and contact numbers of officers, tourist attractions, unions, announcements, infrastructure and other relevant information pertaining to the district.

In this regard, activists and residents raised complaints of missing information about the aforementioned items, which, activists say, cause hurdle to residents and tourists. S Ragavan, an activist based out of Perambalur, told TNIE, "There is not enough information about important rivers, Visvakudi and Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dams, Pachamalai hills and several lakes and ponds coming under the purview of the rural development department.

Further, there is no information about tourists spots, including the ammonite museum, Valikandapuram temple, Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre (SAPTEC), newly found fossils and the remains of Karai archaeological remains. Apart from this, directions to such places need to be updated on the website to make navigation easier.

Information about ancient temples, mosques and the statues of Buddha need to be included as well." Venmani Varadharajan, another activist, said, "There isn't enough information about the agricultural department and the regulatory markets and the Uzhavar Santhai. The authorities could update the list of hospitals and primary health centres in the district, apart from the pollution control board, the highways, the blue cross, blood bank, development, success stories and announcements in the district.

In addition, the cattle dispensaries and their locations should also be uploaded." When contacted, Perambalur National Informatics Centre Officer Venkat Krishnan said, "Respective departments do not provide enough information to be included on the official website. However, we will look into the matter."

PERAMBALUR: The official website of Perambalur district lacks information about several aspects, including waterbodies, hospitals, tourist spots, government departments and contact number of officials, and activists rue. They mentioned of repeatedly urging the district administration to add the missing information to strengthen the district's digital presence. The dedicated websites of all the districts in the state include information about all the departments and contact numbers of officers, tourist attractions, unions, announcements, infrastructure and other relevant information pertaining to the district. In this regard, activists and residents raised complaints of missing information about the aforementioned items, which, activists say, cause hurdle to residents and tourists. S Ragavan, an activist based out of Perambalur, told TNIE, "There is not enough information about important rivers, Visvakudi and Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dams, Pachamalai hills and several lakes and ponds coming under the purview of the rural development department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, there is no information about tourists spots, including the ammonite museum, Valikandapuram temple, Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre (SAPTEC), newly found fossils and the remains of Karai archaeological remains. Apart from this, directions to such places need to be updated on the website to make navigation easier. Information about ancient temples, mosques and the statues of Buddha need to be included as well." Venmani Varadharajan, another activist, said, "There isn't enough information about the agricultural department and the regulatory markets and the Uzhavar Santhai. The authorities could update the list of hospitals and primary health centres in the district, apart from the pollution control board, the highways, the blue cross, blood bank, development, success stories and announcements in the district. In addition, the cattle dispensaries and their locations should also be uploaded." When contacted, Perambalur National Informatics Centre Officer Venkat Krishnan said, "Respective departments do not provide enough information to be included on the official website. However, we will look into the matter."