Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur district website lacks information on hospitals, waterbodies, activists rue

In this regard, activists and residents raised complaints of missing information about the aforementioned items, which, activists say, cause hurdle to residents and tourists.

Published: 11th March 2023 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Screenshot of Perambalur district official website

Screenshot of Perambalur district official website

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The official website of Perambalur district lacks information about several aspects, including waterbodies, hospitals, tourist spots, government departments and contact number of officials, and activists rue. They mentioned of repeatedly urging the district administration to add the missing information to strengthen the district's digital presence.

The dedicated websites of all the districts in the state include information about all the departments and contact numbers of officers, tourist attractions, unions, announcements, infrastructure and other relevant information pertaining to the district.

In this regard, activists and residents raised complaints of missing information about the aforementioned items, which, activists say, cause hurdle to residents and tourists. S Ragavan, an activist based out of Perambalur, told TNIE, "There is not enough information about important rivers, Visvakudi and Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dams, Pachamalai hills and several lakes and ponds coming under the purview of the rural development department.

Further, there is no information about tourists spots, including the ammonite museum, Valikandapuram temple, Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre (SAPTEC), newly found fossils and the remains of Karai archaeological remains. Apart from this, directions to such places need to be updated on the website to make navigation easier.

Information about ancient temples, mosques and the statues of Buddha need to be included as well." Venmani Varadharajan, another activist, said, "There isn't enough information about the agricultural department and the regulatory markets and the Uzhavar Santhai. The authorities could update the list of hospitals and primary health centres in the district, apart from the pollution control board, the highways, the blue cross, blood bank, development, success stories and announcements in the district.

In addition, the cattle dispensaries and their locations should also be uploaded." When contacted, Perambalur National Informatics Centre Officer Venkat Krishnan said, "Respective departments do not provide enough information to be included on the official website. However, we will look into the matter."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur district website waterbodies hospitals activists rue
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp