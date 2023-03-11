'Search for suitable scribe continues to put students with disabilities to test'

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It is that time of the year when students climbing various rungs of the education ladder would get busy with their annual examination but there has been no significant improvement so far for those with disabilities as they continue to struggle finding a suitable scribe in compliance with government guidelines who would help them take the exams, worried parents said.

While officials at the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled said there are various concessions offered to persons with disabilities, parents of some such children mentioned of the “time consuming” procedures having forced them to discontinue their ward’s education while some others continue their fight to see their ward through.

H Shanthi of Coimbatore pointed out that her son H Balaji (22) was yet to pass his diploma despite over two years having passed since course completion. She attributed the problem to finding an appropriate scribe as her son has autism, a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Autism is completely different from other disabilities and demands a scribe who has a basic understanding of the student appearing for the exam, she said.

Even when a scribe was identified in accordance with guidelines laid out by the government, which included one not having an educational qualification above Class 10 pass in his case, Shanthi said the person barely was able to understand what their son said during the exam. Shanthi also pointed out that no scribe was allowed in practical examinations, making it hard for students with certain disabilities.

Another parent, Sneha Reddy of Chennai, pointed out that her child had difficulties in visual perception and disorder related to fine motor skills. This disallows the child to visualise text and pictures normally, she said. When the child’s condition demands such consideration, the norms for scribes should be relaxed, she added. While she opted for National Institute for Open Schooling (NIOS) for her daughter, she said it was still hard for her to find a scribe who could understand her while attending exams.

Another parent from Salem who did not wish to be named said she discontinued her son's education due to the “complicated” procedure in getting him admission in school. "I was not able to afford to travel from my village to schools and disability welfare offices and so discontinuing education was the only option I was left with," she said.

When enquired, a senior official at the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled said there were certain concessions given for students with different disabilities which could be availed of by approaching through their respective institution. "When they apply, the application after evaluation by various boards would be considered for the concession," the official added. However, the official did not elaborate on the concessions.

