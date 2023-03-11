Special helpline number launched for migrant workers in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: While the migrant workers are still agonised by the disinformation campaign, DIG (Dindigul range) Abhinav Kumar and Superintendent of Police V Baskaran interacted with the migrant labourers working in various industries in the district on Friday. Further, a special helpline number was launched for the migrant workers to lodge complaints.



In order to protect the rights of migrant workers who come from other states to Tamil Nadu, an awareness meeting is being conducted across the state as per DIG Sylendra Babu's order. On Thursday, in the presence of Abhinav Kumar and Baskaran, DSPs and inspectors participated in the awareness meeting along with migrant workers who are working in various sectors in the district.



During the meeting, a dedicated mobile number 85258 52544 was launched as a helpline for the migrant workers in the district. The phone calls will be directly attended by police officials who have been deployed in the police control room. During the meeting, the DIG and SP interacted with the workers about their working conditions and other facilities provided by their employers and assured them to take immediate action if they faced any kind of issues and harassment in the district.

