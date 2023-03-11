Strategic approach to research the need of the hour

Devleena Chakravarty and Zachariah Karunakaran By

The goal of scientific research- ‘relevance vs excellence’- has often been a subject of deliberation in academic spaces and this dichotomy in conceptualization (for aesthetic, funding or governance reasons), has trickled over to funding agencies. Demonstrated impact points to how the ‘tradeoff’ between the two seemingly contrasting goals of science can be addressed by bolstering ‘strategic’ research.

Professor Arie Rip, a Dutch Professor of Science and Technology Philosophy, defines strategic research as basic research carried out with the aim of producing a knowledge base that would serve as a foundational aspect to evolving practical solutions of recognized current or future challenges.

Blue sky vs Strategic Science

The debate of ‘relevance vs excellence’ ought not to be viewed as a stiff tradeoff between applied and basic research. Basic research too may be carried out with a goal of relevance. Similarly, not all applied research & technology development may have an immediate market, although large Research & Development (R&D) centres undertake activities exhibiting scientific excellence. It is worth noting that the leading countries as per Global Innovation Index (GII) Ranking (2022) (Switzerland, U.S, U.K, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Finland and Denmark) display higher expenditure on basic research (0.62) than the average of OECD nations (0.43).

These highly innovative countries, characterised by robust regional innovation systems, have consciously eschewed the perceived dichotomy. Recent proponents have argued in favour of Regional Innovation Systems (RIS), by citing examples from Netherlands (ICT Sector in collaboration with University of Twente), South Korea (automotive, mobiles, semiconductors through a network of universities and government support) and Finland (ICT Sector backed by dynamic regional/ national innovation policies).

Regional Innovation Systems

RIS leverage proximity as a strategy to build networks. This may move beyond geography and encompass socio-cultural aspects based on common utility, universities and research institutions, which cater to regions through contextually relevant research, while increasingly displaying scientific prowess across global scientific platforms, thereby encouraging strategic science.

Strategic research via RIS

Investment in basic research is largely undertaken by the State acting through universities and public research institutions. India’s Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) to GDP stands at 0.7 %. As per the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, an even lower quantum is allocated to basic research. Nevertheless, the fact that India ranks #40 in the GII and is home to a dynamic innovation ecosystem, points to the vast potential.

In tandem with increased R & D spending, it is critical that the channelization of resources towards building a sound human resource base and advanced laboratories is geared towards addressing regional innovation requirements through strategic science. In the Indian context there are several successful cases of RIS galvanizing the local, as well as national economy. The automobile cluster in Tamil Nadu and the Genome valley in Telangana operate in an exemplary fashion of evolving local innovative solutions, while fostering global networks and beefing up supply chains.

Path Ahead

RIS have the potential to create room for strategic research and reduce the gap between ‘relevance’ and ‘excellence’ in research to ensure a steady flow of context-driven solutions by stakeholders with an established prominence in the global scientific community. As regions compete to attract investments, a strategy for developing multiple RIS will lead to sectoral specialization and human capital formation in higher value sectors. Improved location competitiveness would eventually lead to higher inflows of Foreign Direct Investment. The central government has a critical role to play in the development of RIS by funding public research institutes and universities. Universities are increasingly providing spaces for incubation centres. Private players engaged in advanced manufacturing are establishing Centres of Excellence within universities to undertake collaborative research projects.

The Indian Institute of Technology- Madras Research Park has proven to be the launchpad for deep-tech startups such as Ather, Grinntech, Planys, Cygni that have achieved prominence in national and global networks, while catering to regional needs. Raptee Energy, incubated in the Atal Incubation Centre at Anna University, is an example of a Centre and State collaboration fostering RIS. The Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) set up in Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) aims to precisely achieve the ideals of a robust RIS. It is towards this endeavour of augmenting RIS that we need to work.

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu

The views expressed in this article are personal and do not reflect the views of organization the authors are associated

The writers Devleena Chakravarty is AVP -Policy, Guidance, Government of Tamil Nadu and Zachariah Karunakaran is AVP-Business Reforms, Guidance.

