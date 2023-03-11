Tamil Nadu fixes deadline to get nod for solar fence 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent death of three wild elephants by electrocution in Dharmapuri has shaken up the State government, which has started a crackdown on illegal electric fences and is expected to take some tough policy decisions. To start with, farm owners will be required to register and obtain post-facto approval for solar fences erected to protect their crops from wild animals.

In an official communication, the environment, climate change and forests department has asked the chief engineer of Agriculture Engineering Department and district collectors to engage local panchayats and publicise the requirement to obtain post-facto approval for solar fences in English and Tamil newspapers before setting a one-month deadline for compliance.

While seeking approval, the farm owners will have to provide details of the solar fence design, and specify what voltage is used and how it is regulated. “If no application is filed within the time frame, all such solar power fencing should be treated as unauthorised and removed. When an application is received, the standard of solar fencing will be assessed and the decision of authorities will be communicated to the owner,” the letter signed by Special Secretary (Forests) said.

TNIE recently reported that 89 elephants in Tamil Nadu have died of electrocution in the last 10 years. This year, so far, four elephants were killed. Environment secretary Supriya Sahu confirmed that collectors were instructed to sensitise farmers and obtain post-facto approval for solar fences.

“While we will be bringing in guidelines making BIS-compliant energisers mandatory very soon as per the directions of Madras High Court, this particular move will keep a check on existing as well as new power fences,” Sahu said. She added that the government is also exploring a few policy changes and technological solutions.

‘All departments should work together to bring awareness’

The top bureaucrat said the Madras HC, on December 2, 2009, gave directions to regulate solar fencing with post-facto approvals, but the order has not been followed. “Now, we have directed the authorities to implement the court’s directions in a stringent manner.

Every Tuesday, chief secretary holds a meeting with all collectors. We will raise this in the next meeting,” Sahu said. But activists say putting full responsibility on farmers is not correct. “Expecting the farmer to apply, undertake designing, voltage and type of energiser used, will be too much to ask. He will not be aware which energiser is legal or illegal.

The government should take steps to cut the supply of illegal solar fence energisers and carry out rigorous patrolling and surprise check in forest fringe areas as preventive measures,” said an activist. Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy said patrolling will be beefed-up and the forest department will be asked to work with the district administration to make farmers aware. “All departments should work together. It is practically impossible for the forest team alone to cover such vast areas.”

CHENNAI: The recent death of three wild elephants by electrocution in Dharmapuri has shaken up the State government, which has started a crackdown on illegal electric fences and is expected to take some tough policy decisions. To start with, farm owners will be required to register and obtain post-facto approval for solar fences erected to protect their crops from wild animals. In an official communication, the environment, climate change and forests department has asked the chief engineer of Agriculture Engineering Department and district collectors to engage local panchayats and publicise the requirement to obtain post-facto approval for solar fences in English and Tamil newspapers before setting a one-month deadline for compliance. While seeking approval, the farm owners will have to provide details of the solar fence design, and specify what voltage is used and how it is regulated. “If no application is filed within the time frame, all such solar power fencing should be treated as unauthorised and removed. When an application is received, the standard of solar fencing will be assessed and the decision of authorities will be communicated to the owner,” the letter signed by Special Secretary (Forests) said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TNIE recently reported that 89 elephants in Tamil Nadu have died of electrocution in the last 10 years. This year, so far, four elephants were killed. Environment secretary Supriya Sahu confirmed that collectors were instructed to sensitise farmers and obtain post-facto approval for solar fences. “While we will be bringing in guidelines making BIS-compliant energisers mandatory very soon as per the directions of Madras High Court, this particular move will keep a check on existing as well as new power fences,” Sahu said. She added that the government is also exploring a few policy changes and technological solutions. ‘All departments should work together to bring awareness’ The top bureaucrat said the Madras HC, on December 2, 2009, gave directions to regulate solar fencing with post-facto approvals, but the order has not been followed. “Now, we have directed the authorities to implement the court’s directions in a stringent manner. Every Tuesday, chief secretary holds a meeting with all collectors. We will raise this in the next meeting,” Sahu said. But activists say putting full responsibility on farmers is not correct. “Expecting the farmer to apply, undertake designing, voltage and type of energiser used, will be too much to ask. He will not be aware which energiser is legal or illegal. The government should take steps to cut the supply of illegal solar fence energisers and carry out rigorous patrolling and surprise check in forest fringe areas as preventive measures,” said an activist. Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy said patrolling will be beefed-up and the forest department will be asked to work with the district administration to make farmers aware. “All departments should work together. It is practically impossible for the forest team alone to cover such vast areas.”