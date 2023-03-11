Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Dr Ambedkar Law Uni students worried as semester exams clubbed

A teaching staff told TNIE that usually admissions begin a week after class XII results are declared. The semester will start in June and end in December.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has decided to hold first and second-semester exams together, leaving students worried as faculties are allegedly rushing through the subjects.
Sources said the university had taken the decision to hold odd and even semesters simultaneously because admission started late in this academic year.

K Madhavi (name changed), a first-year LLB (Hons.) student in the government law college in Madurai, told TNIE, “Due to the delay in admissions, classes began in December instead of June. Teachers completed subjects for odd semester expeditiously due to time shortage.”

“Without conducting an odd semester exam, faculties completed 50% portions of subjects in even semester. We are finding it difficult to cope with the pace,” she added R Senthil (name changed), a first-year student in Coimbatore, said, “When we asked the teacher about the odd semester exam schedule, they said the university will conduct odd and even semesters simultaneously. How can we write ten subjects and one practical exam (two semesters) in one go. It will be difficult for us to prepare.”

A teaching staff told TNIE that usually admissions begin a week after class XII results are declared. The semester will start in June and end in December. “After the pandemic situation, admission was delayed at colleges. Besides, the university delayed preparing the rank list this year. So, classes started with much delay,” she said.

“A semester’s working days will be 90 days. Due to time shortage, faculties are forced to rush through subjects and this is the situation in all law colleges across the state. Five subjects for an odd semester were completed within one and a half months instead of 90 days. Besides, the university decided to conduct semester exams for the two semesters simultaneously, students are worried about how to write exams efficiently,” she said.

According to sources, except for the first year, the university conducted odd semester exams for second and third year recently. When contacted, the controller of examination in the university R Srinivasan told TNIE, “As we conducted semester exams with much delay in last academic year due to covid -19, admissions were delayed this academic year. To compensate, we will be conducting two semesters simultaneously. For this, we will give enough time for students to prepare. They need not panic. “

