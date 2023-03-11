Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC conductor beats up migrant worker in Coimbatore, held 

Police arrested a TNSTC bus conductor for allegedly assaulting a migrant worker. The arrested was identified as P Sivakumar (34) from RV Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police arrested a TNSTC bus conductor for allegedly assaulting a migrant worker. The arrested was identified as P Sivakumar (34) from RV Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam. The victim, A Tabrej (27), a daily wage worker from Uttar Pradesh, resides at his elder brother’s house at Karupparayan Kovil Street in the Erimedu area near Puliyakulam.

On Thursday, around 10.30 am, the victim along with his friend was travelling from Puliyakulam to Sivananda colony by bus, Since Tabrej was carrying a gas stove Sivakumar asked him to buy a luggage ticket. He gave the amount, but Sivakumar did not give the ticket.

When Tabrej demanded the ticket, Sivakumar allegedly abused and assaulted him with an aluminium plate. Also, he deboarded them midway. Tabrej was admitted to a private hospital, and he lodged a complaint against Sivakumar with Kattoor police and they arrested him.

