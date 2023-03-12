Acting CJ says 14 lakh cases disposed of by courts through video conference during pandemic in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja said on Saturday that courts in Tamil Nadu had disposed of 14 lakh criminal and civil cases through video conferencing during the pandemic and the disposal rate was the highest in the country.

Two commercial courts in the cadre of District Judge and Senior Civil Judge in Coimbatore and District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court at Annur in Coimbatore district were inaugurated by Justice Raja in a function held at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy’s regional centre at Race Course in Coimbatore on Saturday.

He said that the commercial act courts are helping in quick disposal of cases and said that during the Covid-19 period (from March 2020 to March 2022), around 63 lakh criminal and civil cases were disposed of across the country, from which the Madras High Court and other courts across the state disposed of 14 lakh cases.

Addressing judicial officers, court staff and lawyers, he said, “The litigants who are filing cases before the Commercial Act courts will get remedy within six months. In future, the normal civil courts in the state will be forced to follow the pathway of the Commercial Act courts for the disposal of cases. The lawyer fraternity should cooperate with the judiciary to speedy disposal of cases.”

“Many high courts in the country have pending cases of over 15-20 years old, but in Madras High Court, the pending cases date back to just three years old,” he said, adding that bars and benches helped in the speedy disposal of cases.

Justice S Vaidyanathan of Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Coimbatore district said that there is a shortage of judicial officers and staff members across the state. The senior advocates and members of the bar should train their juniors to enable them to attend the judicial examinations to become judicial magistrates.

Justice M Sundar of Madras High Court and Chairman, Committee for restructuring of the commercial courts said that as per the National Judicial Data Grid, Tamil Nadu disposed of more than 20% of commercial litigations and the rate will increase next year.Madras High Court judges, session court judges, judicial officers, judicial staff members and lawyers participated in the event.

