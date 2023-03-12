Home States Tamil Nadu

'Bomb' on Tiruchendur Murugan temple premises turns out to be firecracker

A press statement from the district police said the substance was a firecracker, which is usually used during temple festivals and marriage events.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tense moments ensued after an object resembling a country-made bomb was found on Tiruchendur Murugan temple premises near Nazhikinaru on Saturday. Examination by a bomb-detection and disposal squad later revealed that the object was just a firecracker.

Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan deputed the bomb squad headed by Tiruchendur DSP Vasantharaj to the spot, following a complaint lodged at Tiruchendur police station. A press statement from the district police said the substance was a firecracker, which is usually used during temple festivals and marriage events.

Meanwhile, referring to a bomb being allegedly recovered from the Gomathi Amman temple at Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district earlier, Hindu Munnani state vice president VP Jeyakumar told the press on Saturday that Hindu temples are in danger in Tenkasi district, he said.

"Probe by the Tenkasi police will not reveal the truth. So, the state government must take steps to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," he said.

Tiruchendur Murugan temple bomb firecracker
