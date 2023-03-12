Home States Tamil Nadu

Decision to stop water supply irks panchayats

This announcement has been disheartening, as the summer season has already begun in the district and the water levels are declining alarmingly.

Published: 12th March 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Marandahalli are dissatisfied with the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board to stop water supply to 34 village panchayats for four days from Tuesday. Residents stated that panchayats usually only supply groundwater with high fluoride content for drinking, which is extremely unhealthy and urged the DRDA and the Town Panchayat to ensure clean water supply.

Recently, the TWAD board and the Dharmapuri administration had announced that due to the expansion of NH 844 between Palacode and Royakottai, they will not be able to provide water to the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project. So, nearly 32 village panchayats and Marandahalli town panchayat will not receive water. The administration has requested that residents must use water sparsely.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kannan from Marandahalli said, “We have been informed that water will not be supplied for four days between Tuesday and Friday. This announcement has been disheartening, as the summer season has already begun in the district and the water levels are declining alarmingly. We will get borewell water for these four days. The borewell water is salty and cattle often don’t drink from it. So, we urge the panchayat to ensure that we get clean drinking water.”

Another resident, B Manohar from Palacode said, “The pipelines will be removed for the road works, but there is no guarantee that it will be completed in four days. There will be severe water shortages in the area and we urge the administration to ensure clean water supply for us during this time as no announcements regarding the same has been made so far.”

Officials from the Palacode BDO office told TNIE, “We have local water sources, which will be sufficient to cater to the needs of the residents. Panchayats will also be instructed to make the necessary preparations ahead of the water supply disruption.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TWAD Water Supply panchayats
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp