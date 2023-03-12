Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK planning to destroy AIADMK using ‘B-team’: EPS

Though the police had earlier denied permission for the protest, it was held under the supervision of police personnel after the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC granted them permission.

Edappadi K Palaniswami at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: In a veiled attack on embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s faction, the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK’s plans to destroy the AIADMK using their ‘B-team’ would yield no results. Addressing party members during a function held to commemorate former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 75th birth anniversary at Keelpathi ground in Sivaganga district on Saturday, EPS condemned a protest taken up by OPS supporters near the venue on Saturday morning. “No true follower of Amma will hold protest against an event planned for celebrating her birth anniversary,” he said.

Claiming that AIADMK’s efforts to reveal the misgovernance of CM MK Stalin had instilled fear in the CM’s mind, EPS said, “He is afraid of our party. This is the reason, we were not granted permission to conduct this event. We had to subsequently knock on court doors. In the last 22 months of the DMK regime, the government specialised in commission, collection and corruption.”

“Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had already looted huge sums of money from the cinema industry, has now entered politics and he plans to continue the same activities here too. Stalin’s only achievement in the last 22 months is that he secured a cabinet berth for his son. The DMK is not a party, it is a corporate company having Stalin as chairman, and Udhayanidhi and Kanimozhi as directors,” he added.

Taking a dig at the proposed pen monument, EPS asked, “If that pen won’t even serve the purpose of an actual pen, why spend `80 crore for it? That money should be spent on the people’s welfare. The DMK has also scrapped various welfare schemes, including the 2,000 ‘Amma mini clinics’ that were initiated by the AIADMK. They have hiked electricity tariff and people are grappling with power cuts.”

Earlier in the day, EPS arrived at Madurai airport and had a darshan at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple along with other party leaders. Meanwhile, a video went viral showing a man at the airport standing near EPS and calling him ‘the one who betrayed Chinnamma (VK Sasikala)’. The former chief minister’s security personnel confiscated the mobile, through which the man was hosting the video live on social media, and handed it over to airport security.

The man was later identified as AMMK party Sivaganga district secretary for NRI Tamils Rajeswaran (42), and was apprehended by Avaniyapuram police. Since AIADMK did not lodge a complaint against him, Rajeswaran was released after inquiries. However, Rajeswaran lodged a complaint against EPS, a few former ministers and some party cadre, claiming he was assaulted and his phone hurled to the floor.

Upon EPS’ arrival in Sivaganga in the evening, around 200 supporters of OPS, led by district secretary Ashokan, staged a protest near the collectorate demanding EPS to leave the party. They also accused him of creating divisions among the party cadre. Though the police had earlier denied permission for the protest, it was held under the supervision of police personnel after the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC granted them permission.

