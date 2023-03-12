Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant calf falls into well in Neerkundhi, rescued

However, the dogs in the village gathered and surrounded the calf attempting to bite it, but the elephant ran away from the area and fell into a well.

According to forest officials, on Saturday morning, residents of Neerkundhi found an elephant calf loitering in the forest near their village.

According to forest officials, on Saturday morning, residents of Neerkundhi found an elephant calf loitering in the forest near their village.

Fearing a herd approaching, the villagers had kept their distance and were observing the situation.

Fearing a herd approaching, the villagers had kept their distance and were observing the situation. However, the dogs in the village gathered and surrounded the calf attempting to bite it, but the elephant ran away from the area and fell into a well.

After being informed by residents, forest and fire department staff arrived at the spot and rescued the elephant calf. Hogenakkal Forest ranger Rajkumar said, “Two days ago, the forest team had noticed that a baby calf had separated from a herd and was loitering near the forest. Later, we identified a herd and tried to integrate it into the herd. But, it was rejected by the herd and left to fend for itself. On Saturday, it arrived at Neerkundhi village.”

"The baby calf is less than one year old and had not sustained any injury. We will release the elephant near the Chinnar forest area," he added.

