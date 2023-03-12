Just one teacher for 57 tribal students in Gullati

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Villagers complained about the irregularity of the teacher at Panchayat Union Middle School in Gullatti tribal village near Denkanikottai.There is only one teacher and 57 students are studying in the School at Gullatti in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Denkanikottai taluk. Villagers also stated that there is no proper transportation facility to the villages of Gullatti, Goundanur and Doddadevanahalli.

Anjappa, a parent of a student studying in the school, told TNIE, "Due to frequent elephant movement to our village from nearby Melur village, the teacher was unable to reach the school on time. The teacher reaches at around 11 am and leaves around 3 pm. Apart from this, the absence of a bitumen road is a hurdle for bus transportation to our village. Bus facility is only available from Melur village, which is about 5 km from our village."

Perangiyappa, the ward member of the village, said, "Though there are four teachers allotted to the school, only one teacher is working here due to the frequent elephant movement. Sometimes, teachers from other areas will be deputed. But, because of this same issue, they were also unable to reach on time."

Krishnagiri MP Chella Kumar told TNIE that he has spoken about the issue with the district collector and asked him to solve the road issue. He added that he will take the necessary steps towards the irregular teacher issue.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger Murugesan told TNIE, "Blaming the elephant is not a solution. Elephant movement is there in Gullatti's surroundings. But it is not frequent as claimed by others. If we can arrange a room near Melur, a teacher can stay there and can go to school without being irregular."District Education Officer (Elementary) Muniraj said he was unaware of the issue and would look into it. Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari was unavailable for comment.

