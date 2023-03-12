Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC tells habitat board to act tough on illegal plot allotments, encroachments

The officials are duty bound to exercise their powers vigilantly and effectively in the manner contemplated under the TN Slum Clearance Board Act and the Rules.

Published: 12th March 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the authorities of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to find out illegal and irregular allotments of plots and tenements, and take action to evict the squatters.

Justice SM Subramaniam, in a recent order, said, “The authorities have been directed to verify all such illegal and irregular allotments of plots or tenements and initiate appropriate action to remove illegalities and irregularities.”

The order was passed on a plea by M Uma Maheshwari who prayed for a direction to the TNUHDB to execute a sale deed in her name for a commercial property that she bought from an original allottee, Usha.

However, the documents and materials submitted by the petitioner and respondent authorities showed purchasing the property from the original allottee is an illegal act and the property is currently under unauthorised occupation of another person, Charles.

The judge dismissed the petition, granting the petitioner liberty to approach the appropriate forum for remedy.

He observed, “It is painful to record that muscle power, political links and authority of executives are playing vital role for the continuance of illegalities and irregularities in the matter of allotment of tenements to the common people.”

Justice Subramaniam further said if such illegalities are allowed to continue in the public departments, it will affect the trust among the public.  

The officials are duty-bound to exercise their powers vigilantly and effectively in the manner contemplated under the TN Slum Clearance Board Act and the Rules. If they are allowed to yield to the pressures from any quarters, it will result in the failure of the administration, which is unconstitutional and an infringement of the fundamental rights of the citizen.

The noble cause for the constitution of the board is to cater the needs of the poor, homeless people, and if so much illegalities are prevailing in the matter of allotment, then it is the failure to fulfil the purpose and object of the Act, he added.

