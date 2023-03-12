Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry records 79 H3N2 cases in 3 months

In Karaikal, around 900 people have been visiting hospitals over the last two weeks complaining of fever, of which around 10 people are being admitted for treatment daily.

Published: 12th March 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/KARAIKAL: In the last three months, 79 people in Puducherry have been infected with H3N2 virus, Puducherry health department director Dr G Sriramulu has said. In Puducherry, all the hospitals are running a dedicated outpatient department for fever.

Anyone who comes to the hospital with symptoms like fever, cold, cough, sneezing, etc. is tested for H3N2, he said, adding that the health department is taking precautionary measures to detect infection at an early stage. From January to March 4, 109 cases of seasonal influenza and human metapneumovirus cases were reported, he said.

In Karaikal, around 900 people have been visiting hospitals over the last two weeks complaining of fever, of which around 10 people are being admitted for treatment daily. The general hospital and 12 primary health care centres in the district have been recording 50 to 60 fever cases every day for the past two weeks. Most of them are being treated as outpatients.

“Among those who visit the GH and PHCs every day, around 10 are getting admitted. They are getting discharged within a few days after treatment. We request the public to follow guidelines such as wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance to prevent contracting fever and spreading it,” said Dr K Sivarajakumar, the deputy director of the health department in Karaikal district. However, none of the patients have been tested for H3N2. According to an ICMR report, the virus attack will start decreasing gradually by the end of March this year, said Dr G Sriramulu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry H3N2 virus
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp